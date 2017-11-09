FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lifetime brands Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
November 9, 2017 / 1:07 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Lifetime brands Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lifetime Brands Inc

* Lifetime Brands Inc reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 sales $166 million versus $170.1 million

* Lifetime Brands Inc - ‍now expect full-year 2017 consolidated net sales to be approximately flat to last year’s (excluding foreign currency impact)​

* Lifetime Brands Inc - ‍now expect full-year 2017 gross margin to improve approximately 25 basis points​

* Lifetime Brands Inc - ‍in Europe, co is continuing with integration of Kitchencraft and Creative Tops​

* Lifetime Brands Inc - ‍in U.K., environment also has been difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
