a month ago
BRIEF-Lifeway commences self-tender offer for up to $6 mln of its common stock
June 26, 2017 / 1:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lifeway commences self-tender offer for up to $6 mln of its common stock

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Lifeway Foods Inc

* Lifeway commences self-tender offer for up to $6 million of its common stock

* Lifeway Foods Inc - Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on July 25, 2017

* Lifeway Foods Inc - Company will pay for shares purchased in tender offer and related fees and expenses through cash and cash equivalents on hand

* Lifeway Foods - ‍commenced tender offer for up to $6 million of its stock at a price per share not less than $8.50 and not greater than $9.50​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

