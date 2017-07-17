FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
23 days ago
BRIEF-Ligand enters into commercial license, supply agreement with Amgen
July 17, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Ligand enters into commercial license, supply agreement with Amgen

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ligand enters into commercial license and supply agreement with Amgen for rights to use captisol in the formulation of AMG 330

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals- license agreement replaces prior agreement that allowed Amgen to evaluate AMG 330 with captisol in preclinical studies

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals-under new commercial license agreement, Amgen receives exclusive worldwide rights to combine captisol with AMG 330

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals- co is also entitled to potential milestone payments, royalties, revenue from future sales of AMG 330 formulated using captisol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

