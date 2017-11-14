FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ligand Pharma reaffirms 2017 revenue guidance between $134 mln and $136 mln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
U.S.
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 10:41 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Ligand Pharma reaffirms 2017 revenue guidance between $134 mln and $136 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals-reaffirmed full-year 2017 revenue guidance of between $134 million and $136 million and adjusted EPS guidance of between $2.95 to $3.00​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍currently believes potential royalty revenue growth for 2018 could be in range of 15% to 25% over that of full year 2017​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍full-year 2018 corporate gross margin is expected to be in range of 94% to 96%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.