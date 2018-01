Jan 25 (Reuters) - Lightbridge Corp:

* LIGHTBRIDGE CORP - CO, ‍ FRAMATOME FINALIZED AND LAUNCHED ENFISSION, A 50-50 JOINT VENTURE COMPANY​

* LIGHTBRIDGE CORP-JV TO DEVELOP NUCLEAR FUEL ASSEMBLIES BASED ON LIGHTBRIDGE-DESIGNED METALLIC FUEL TECHNOLOGY,OTHER NUCLEAR FUEL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)