BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01

June 15 (Reuters) - LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd:
* LightInTheBox reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $76 million to $79 million
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $72.7 million
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
* Says total number of product sales customers was 1.2 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.4 million in same quarter of 2016
* For Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenues to be between $76.0 million and $79.0 million
* Says non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.01 in Q1 of 2017
* Qtrly net loss per ordinary share $0.02
* Company's Board has authorized extension of its existing share repurchase program for an additional twelve month period
* Qtrly net loss per ADS $0.03
* To continue to repurchase up to remaining balance of $10 million of ADS for additional twelve months, from June 15 through June 14, 2018