Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc:

* LILIS ENERGY ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF AMENDMENT FOR APPROVAL OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY LENDERS AND PREFERRED EQUITY HOLDER

* LILIS ENERGY - ‍EXECUTED AMENDMENT WITH SENIOR LENDER, SECOND LIEN LENDERS, PREFERRED EQUITY HOLDER AUTHORIZING REPURCHASE OF UP TO $10 MILLION OF CO'S COMMON STOCK​