BRIEF-Lilly and Incyte provide update on baricitinib

July 25 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp
* Incyte Corp - length of time to a resubmission for New Drug Application(NDA) anticipated to be a minimum of 18 months
* Incyte Corp - FDA has indicated that a new clinical study is necessary for a resubmission in order to further characterize benefit/risk across doses
* Says resubmission to FDA for NDA for baricitinib will be delayed beyond 2017
* Incyte Corp - request for an additional clinical study does not impact ongoing clinical trials for baricitinib
* Christi Shaw, president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, says "We are disappointed that resubmission will not occur this year"
* Incyte - Lilly's Christi Shaw says disagree with FDA's conclusions, believe existing data demonstrates positive profile supporting baricitinib approval