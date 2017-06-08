FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lilly announces strategic collaboration with Keybioscience
June 8, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lilly announces strategic collaboration with Keybioscience

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly announces strategic collaboration with Keybioscience AG

* Eli Lilly and Co - under terms of agreement, Lilly will receive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize these molecules

* Eli Lilly and Co - ‍under terms of agreement, Lilly will receive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize these molecules​

* Says collaboration includes access to Dacra platform with multiple molecules including KBP-042, KBP-089 and KBP-056

* Eli Lilly and Co - there will be no change to company's FY non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of this transaction

* Says Keybioscience has initiated phase 2 development with KBP-042

* Eli Lilly and Co - expects to incur an acquired in-process research and development charge to earnings in 2017 of approximately $0.03 per share

* To incur an acquired in-process research and development charge to earnings in 2017 of approximately $0.03 per share.

* In exchange for these rights, Keybioscience will receive an initial payment of $55 million

* Eli Lilly and Co - co, Keybioscience AG have agreed to a new collaboration focused on development of dual Amylin Calcitonin receptor agonists​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

