12 days ago
BRIEF-Lilly reports second-quarter results
July 25, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Lilly reports second-quarter results

3 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly reports second-quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 earnings per share $0.95

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $22 billion to $22.5 billion

* Q2 revenue $5.824 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.6 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.10 to $4.20

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.51 to $2.61

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.12, revenue view $22.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eli Lilly And Co - worldwide Jardiance revenue during Q2 of 2017 was $103.2 million, an increase of 157 percent compared with Q2 of 2016

* Says ‍company has raised 2017 non-GAAP EPS outlook​

* Eli Lilly And Co - ‍providing an update to its oncology research and development strategy​

* Eli Lilly And Co says qtrly Cymbalta sales $206.6 million versus $236.5 million

* Eli Lilly And Co - for Q2 of 2017, Alimta generated worldwide revenue of $532.9 million, which decreased 12 percent compared with Q2 of 2016

* Eli Lilly - co to pursue new standard-of-care changing therapies that target tumor dependencies in molecularly enriched populations

* Eli Lilly - will now focus on 7 pipeline assets for priority internal development and 3 additional assets which are pending data from ongoing trials​

* Eli Lilly And Co sees FY capital expenditures about $1.1 billion

* Eli Lilly And Co - co to also ‍build rational combinations that overcome resistance, and develop next-generation immunotherapies in oncology research​

* Eli Lilly And Co - in the second quarter of 2017, the company recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $50.0 million

* Says ‍company has lowered 2017 reported EPS outlook

* Eli Lilly - 2017 ‍gross margin percentage is now expected to be about 72.5 percent on a reported basis, and about 76.0 percent on a non-GAAP basis​

* Eli Lilly - ‍in Q2, recognized charges associated with integration costs, asset impairments related to acquisition,integration of Novartis Animal Health​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

