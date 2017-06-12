FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Lilly says Jardiance tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lilly says Jardiance tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease

* Says plans to conduct a new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance along with Boehringer Ingelheim

* Eli Lilly And Co - ‍trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes​

* Says trial will enroll people with chronic kidney disease both with and without type 2 diabetes

* Eli Lilly - ‍boehringer Ingelheim, co announced plans to conduct new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.