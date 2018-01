Jan 18 (Reuters) - Limelight Networks Inc:

* LIMELIGHT NETWORKS AND TENCENT CLOUD TO PROVIDE SEAMLESS GLOBAL CONTENT DELIVERY

* LIMELIGHT NETWORKS - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CO WILL OFFER ITS CUSTOMERS CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK SERVICES IN CHINA THROUGH TENCENT CLOUD

* LIMELIGHT NETWORKS - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, TENCENT CLOUD WILL OFFER CDN SERVICES FROM CO TO ITS CUSTOMERS IN NORTH AMERICA & OTHER GLOBAL MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: