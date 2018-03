March 2 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co:

* LIMONEIRA CO SAYS ‍ON FEB 26, LIMONEIRA LEWIS COMMUNITY BUILDERS, LLC, ENTERED INTO UNSECURED LINE OF CREDIT LOAN AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* LIMONEIRA CO - ‍LOAN DOCUMENTS PROVIDE FOR A LOAN TO JOINT VENTURE FROM LENDER IN AMOUNT OF $45 MILLION

* LIMONEIRA CO - ‍LOAN MATURES ON FEBRUARY 22, 2020, WITH AN OPTION FOR JOINT VENTURE TO EXTEND MATURITY UNTIL FEBRUARY 22, 2021​