BRIEF-Limoneira Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.58

March 8 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32 TO $1.42

* Q1 REVENUE $31.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $28.8 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES ONE-TIME DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT OF $0.67 PER DILUTED SHARE RECOGNIZED IN Q1

* EXPECTS OPERATING INCOME FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $15.7 MILLION TO $17.8 MILLION

* FISCAL YEAR 2018 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $23.0 MILLION TO $25.0 MILLION

* ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019