Sept 29 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp

* Linamar -filed conditional offers to buy assets of Societe Aveyronnaise De Metallurgie S.A, F.V.M. Technologies S.A., Alfisa Technologies​

* Linamar Corp - ‍ to acquire assets for a total consideration of approximately 6 million euros​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: