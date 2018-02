BRIEF-Linas Ab 2017 Profit Before Tax Down At EUR 0.20 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - LINAS AB:

* PRELIMINARY NOT AUDITED ACTIVITY RESULTS OF TWELVE MONTHS OF YEAR 2017 OF COMPANY AB “LINAS” AND GROUP OF COMPANIES. AB “LINAS” NOT AUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INFORMATION OF TWELVE MONTHS OF YEAR 2017

* SAYS PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 2017 IS 0,20 MILLION EUR WHEN ON YEAR 2016 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION MADE 0,52 MILLION EUR.

* SAYS GROUP‘S PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 2017 MADE 0,46 MILLION EUR WHEN ON 2016 PROFIT BEFORE TAX MADE 0,76 MILLION EUR.

* SAYS ‍SALES INCOMES FOR YEAR 2017 EUR 12.83 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.04 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* SAYS EXPORT VOLUMES OF AB "LINAS" GROUP OF COMPANIES ON YEAR 2017 MADE 82,5 VERSUS 2016 IT WAS EXPORTED 86,8 % Source text : bit.ly/2otJhYX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)