BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Q2 loss per share $0.28

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp

* Lincoln Educational Services reports second quarter results; student starts for healthcare and other professions segment up 2.7% quarter over quarter

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue fell 9.1 percent to $61.9 million

* Lincoln Educational Services Corp - company is modifying guidance provided for 2017

* Lincoln Educational - co expects FY revenue to range from essentially flat to a low single digit decline in transportation and skilled trades segment

* Lincoln Educational - co expects revenue to range from essentially flat to low single digit decline for healthcare and other professions segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: