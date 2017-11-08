FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Q3 loss per share $0.06
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Q3 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp :

* Lincoln Educational Services reports improved operating performance for transportation & skilled trades and healthcare and other professions segments for the third quarter

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue fell 9.4 percent to $67.3 million

* Says ‍reduced debt obligations by $15.5 million to $17.5 million compared to June 30, 2017 in quarter​

* Says qtrly ‍total student starts decreased by 10.9% to approximately 4,400​

* Says ‍company reiterated guidance provided on August 7, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
