BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.32

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp :

* LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 REVENUE $67.4 MILLION

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q4 WAS $67.4 MILLION, A 7.1% DECREASE FROM Q4 OF 2016

* LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES - 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY LOW SINGLE DIGITS, EXCLUDING 2017 TRANSITIONAL SEGMENT, COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* OPERATING INCOME FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF BREAKEVEN AND A LOSS OF $3 MILLION

* LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES-2018 STUDENT STARTS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY LOW SINGLE DIGITS, EXCLUDING 2017 TRANSITIONAL SEGMENT, COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* BELIEVES HAS ADEQUATE RESOURCES IN PLACE TO EXECUTE 2018 OPERATING PLAN

* LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES - STUDENT STARTS FOR QUARTER, INCLUDING TRANSITIONAL SEGMENT, REMAINED ESSENTIALLY FLAT AT ABOUT 1,900 STUDENTS