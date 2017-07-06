FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Holdings says, co, certain units, amended, restated their credit agreement, dated as of July 26, 2012
July 6, 2017 / 7:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Holdings says, co, certain units, amended, restated their credit agreement, dated as of July 26, 2012

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc:

* Lincoln Electric Holdings says on June 30, co, certain units, amended & restated their amended & restated credit agreement, dated as of July 26, 2012

* Lincoln Electric Holdings - amended, restated credit agreement extends maturity of revolving credit facility under original credit agreement to June 30, 2022

* Lincoln Electric Holdings - amendment provides $400 million revolving credit facility may be increased, by additional amount up to $100 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2tNsgg4) Further company coverage:

