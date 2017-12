Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lindsay Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $124.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $117.5 MILLION

* - BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2017 WAS $80.3 MILLION COMPARED WITH $55.9 MILLION AT NOVEMBER 30, 2016

* - Q1 FISCAL 2018 REVENUES WERE $124.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 13% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR‘S Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: