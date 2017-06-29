FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Lindsay Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.02
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 11:12 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lindsay Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.02

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Lindsay Corp

* Lindsay Corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.02

* Q3 revenue $151.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says backlog of unshipped orders at May 31, 2017 was $70.1 million compared with $61.2 million at May 31, 2016

* Lindsay Corp - Grower sentiment in U.S. is showing signs of improvement

* Lindsay -Absent sustainable upturn in commodity prices, expect irrigation growth opportunities to come primarily from international markets in near term​

* Lindsay Corp - "Expect irrigation growth opportunities to come primarily from international markets in near term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.