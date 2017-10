BRIEF-LINDSAY CORPORATION Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lindsay Corp:

* LINDSAY CORPORATION REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q4 REVENUE $131.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $135.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LINDSAY CORP - ‍BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT AUGUST 31, 2017 WAS $51.8 MILLION COMPARED WITH $50.7 MILLION AT AUGUST 31, 2016​

* LINDSAY CORP - ‍IRRIGATION MARGINS WERE IMPACTED BY A HIGHER MIX OF REVENUE FROM INTERNATIONAL MARKETS​

* LINDSAY CORP - ‍EXPECTS MODEST GROWTH IN U.S. IRRIGATION BUSINESS IN UPCOMING YEAR​