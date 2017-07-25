BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli confirms mid-term financial targets

July 25 (Reuters) - Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG

* Lindt & spruengli says confirms its mid/long term goal of an organic sales growth target of 6 – 8% combined with an increase in ebit of 20 – 40 basis points - slides

* Lindt & spruengli says strong global brands and strategic business actions to result in continued market share gains

* Lindt & spruengli says efficiency-and cost improvement programs already in place to lead to additional cash generation

* Lindt & spruengli says partial re-investment of savings from scale, efficiencies, raw materials and cost reduction programs into future growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)