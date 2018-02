Jan 31 (Reuters) - Line Corp

* Says Tokyo-based unit, which is mobile virtual network operator, plans to form business and capital alliance with SoftBank Group Corp

* SoftBank Group Corp will acquire new shares of the Tokyo-based unit

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on promotion of MVNO business

* Other details remain to be decided later

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8mWwzG

