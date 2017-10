Oct 19 (Reuters) - LINEDATA SERVICES SA:

* REG-LINEDATA : REVENUES FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2017: EUR 131.9M (+7,1%)

* ‍RECURRING INCOMES FOR 9 MONTHS OF 2017 WERE EUR 95.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 90.1 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016, A 6.1% INCREASE​

* ‍ANTICIPATES FOR FY INCREASE IN ITS REVENUES THANKS TO CONTRIBUTION OF ITS RECENT ACQUISITIONS​

* ‍ANTICIPATES DEGRADATION OF FY OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE COMPARED TO 2016​