Oct 10 (Reuters) - LINEDATA SERVICES SA:

* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH EXACTBID‍​

* GOAL IS TO INTEGRATE EXACTBID SUPPORT'S RIMS SERVICES INTO RISK ASSESSMENT AT CREDIT ACQUISITION PLATFORM AND RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES LINEDATA CAPITALSTREAM Source text: bit.ly/2ycykAc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)