June 21 (Reuters) - Linewell Software Co Ltd :

* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2013 1 0726686.8), for automatic serial number generator

* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2014 1 0150255.6), for plug-in scheduling process monitoring method implemented based on dynamic proxy

* Both valid for 20 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wUYQBx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)