Nov 14 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:

* LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA: SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF TAP ISSUE

* ‍OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF BONDS AFTER TAP ISSUE WILL BE EUR 80 MILLION​

* ‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A EUR 30 MILLION TAP ISSUE OF LINK01 WITH MATURITY IN FEBRUARY 2022​

* ‍OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF BONDS AFTER TAP ISSUE WILL BE EUR 80 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)