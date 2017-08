Aug 10 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:

* LINK ACHIEVED OPERATING REVENUES OF NOK 281 MILLION IN Q2, UP 126 PER CENT COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q2 IS REPORTED AT NOK 30 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF NOK 13 MILLION FROM SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA NOK 30 MILLION VERSUS NOK 17 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2017 REVENUES OF NOK 1.800 TO 1.900 MILLION‍​

* SEES 2017 EBITDA OF NOK 230 TO 255 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)