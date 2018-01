Jan 26 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:

* SIGNS TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF SMS.IT IN ITALY, THE FIRST INTERNET MOBILE SERVICES PROVIDER

* ‍AGREED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS EUR 8.011 MILLION​

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT 31 MARCH 2018

* ‍INTENDS TO ACQUIRE SMS.IT IN AN ACQUISITION OF ITS HOLDING COMPANY A2P VENTURES LTD FROM HORIZON VENTURES LTD​