Nov 9 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q3 IS REPORTED AT NOK 32 MILLION, INCREASE OF NOK 22 MILLION FROM SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR​

* OPERATING REVENUES OF NOK 298 MILLION IN Q3, UP 129 PERCENT COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR​