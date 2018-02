Feb 26 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:

* LINK SIGNS TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF TERACOMM COMPANIES

* ‍AGREED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS EUR 8.8 MILLION​

* ‍TERACOMM COMPANIES EXPECT TO REPORT REVENUES FOR 2017 OF EURO 11.9 MILLION.​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT 30 APRIL 2018.​