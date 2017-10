Sept 21 (Reuters) - LINZ TEXTIL HOLDING AG:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER DIONYS LEHNER HAS INFORMED THAT WITH EXPIRATION OF AGM ON OCTOBER 12, 2017 WILL RESIGN​

* MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS A POSITIVE ANNUAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR 2017​

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018 AND SUBSEQUENT YEARS, ASSUMING THAT THE CONFLICT WITH THE SMALLHOLDERS WILL CONTINUE, IS MODEST​