Sept 29 (Reuters) - Lion Corp

* Says it plans to raise stake in CJ Lion Corporation to 100 percent from 99 percent in late December

* Says CJ Lion is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of laundry detergent, toothpaste and brush

* Says CJ Lion will change name to LION CORPORATION(KOREA) in late November

