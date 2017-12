Dec 19 (Reuters) - Lippo Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN HONGKONG CHINESE LIMITED AND LIPPO CHINA RESOURCES LIMITED​

* DEAL FOR AN ‍AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF HK$201.5 MILLION​

* HENNESSY HOLDINGS ACQUIRED 5.72% OF HONGKONG CHINESE LTD AND SKYSCRAPER REALTY​, ACQUIRED 2.40% OF LIPPO CHINA RESOURCES