6 days ago
BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q3 loss per share $0.27
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
August 3, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q3 loss per share $0.27

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc

* Liquidity Services announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $65.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million

* Sees q4 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.32

* Sees q4 2017 gaap loss per share $0.27 to $0.37

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.22

* Q3 loss per share $0.27

* Liquidity services inc qtrly ‍gmv of $160.9 million, down from $178.5 million in prior year​

* Liquidity services inc - ‍"our near-term outlook remains cautious​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

