#Regulatory News
November 10, 2017 / 1:18 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results; provides further detail on strategy to transform the business

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd-qtrly ‍basic earnings per share $0.14​

* Qtrly ‍consolidated sales were $204.4 million, down 2.1% from $208.8 million​

* Qtrly ‍Canadian same-store sales were $126.3 million, down 1.6% from $128.3 million in Q3 2016​

* Qtrly ‍U.S. same-store sales were $51.0 million USD, down 2.9% from $ 52.6 million USD in Q3 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.19, revenue view c$205.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
