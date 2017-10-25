FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lithia Motors Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.18
October 25, 2017 / 12:06 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Lithia Motors Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc:

* Lithia reports record third quarter 2017 results, increases revenue 19 pct

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.18

* Q3 earnings per share $2.07

* Q3 revenue $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.65 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.30 to $8.35

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $9.25

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $10 billion to $10.2 billion

* Lithia Motors Inc - ‍for 2018, co targets full year revenues of $11.0 to $11.5 billion​

* Lithia Motors Inc - qtrly ‍total same store sales increased 1 pct​

* Lithia Motors Inc - ‍for 2017, co expects same store sales growth of 3 pct​

* Lithia motors inc - ‍qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 1 pct​

* Lithia motors inc - ‍qtrly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 4 pct​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.61, revenue view $10.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $9.60, revenue view $11.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
