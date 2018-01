Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lithium Chile Inc:

* LITHIUM CHILE TO SPIN OUT CHILEAN COPPER GOLD ASSETS AND COMPLETE $4,000,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* LITHIUM CHILE INC - INTENDS TO COMPLETE, A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 4 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $1.00 PER UNIT

* LITHIUM CHILE INC - ‍EXPECTS TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING INTO KAIROS METALS AS GENERAL WORKING CAPITAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: