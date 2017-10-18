FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lithuania approves ICA's acquisition of IKI with reservations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 18, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Lithuania approves ICA's acquisition of IKI with reservations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ica Gruppen Ab

* Lithuanian competition authority approves ICA Gruppen’s acquisition of IKI with reservations

* Says ‍authority has given its clearance to deal under condition that 17 specific stores be sold prior to completion of transaction​

* Says ‍ambition is to close deal before year-end, however, if divestment process takes longer, closing could be delayed until Q1 of 2018​

* Says ‍divestments are not expected to materially affect overall value creation of acquisition, or previously communicated annual cost synergies of approximately eur 15 mln when fully realised in 2020​

* Says the 17 stores that will be divested accounted for 49 milion EUR in net sales during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
