March 7 (Reuters) - Liu Chong Hing Investment Ltd:

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$744.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$457.9 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$2.22 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.03 BILLION ‍​

* ‍PROPOSES TO RECOMMEND A FINAL CASH DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF HK$0.42 PER SHARE​