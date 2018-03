March 8 (Reuters) - Livanova Plc:

* LIVANOVA ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ITS CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT BUSINESS FRANCHISE TO MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

* LIVANOVA AND MICROPORT EXECUTED AND DELIVERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT, PURSUANT TO TERMS OF A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT,

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 OF 2018​

* SAYS DEAL FOLLOWS SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF WORKS COUNCIL INFORMATION AND CONSULTATION REQUIREMENTS IN FRANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: