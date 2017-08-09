FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Livanova ‍Q2 adjusted EPS $1.01​
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Livanova ‍Q2 adjusted EPS $1.01​

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Livanova Plc:

* Q2 worldwide sales $321.4 million​

* Livanova Plc - ‍Q2 adjusted EPS $1.01​

* ‍Q2 earnings per share $0.98​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $315.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Livanova Plc - ‍reiterates that worldwide net sales for full-year 2017 will remain between 1 and 3 percent growth on a constant-currency basis​

* Livanova Plc - adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2017 will remain in range of $3.10 to $3.30​

* Livanova Plc - ‍reiterates that adjusted cash flow from operations , excluding payments, will remain in range of $170 to $190 million in 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vErFOK) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.