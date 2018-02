BRIEF-Livanova To Acquire Tandemlife

Livanova Plc:

* LIVANOVA TO ACQUIRE TANDEMLIFE

* LIVANOVA PLC - LIVANOVA HAS AGREED TO PAY UP TO $250 MILLION FOR TANDEMLIFE

* LIVANOVA PLC - DEAL IS PROJECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* LIVANOVA PLC - UPFRONT COSTS FOR DEAL TOTAL $200 MILLION, WITH UP TO $50 MILLION IN CONTINGENT CONSIDERATIONS BASED ON REGULATORY MILESTONES

* LIVANOVA PLC - ‍UPFRONT COSTS RELATED TO DEAL TOTAL $200 MILLION, WITH UP TO $50 MILLION IN CONTINGENT CONSIDERATIONS BASED ON REGULATORY MILESTONES​