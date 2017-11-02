FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment reports third quarter 2017 financial results
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment reports third quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc:

* Q3 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.36 billion

* Qtrly diluted net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $0.53

* Expect full year operating income and AOI growth in the low teens for the sponsorship & advertising business

* Expect to deliver high-single-digit growth in ticketing operating income and AOI this year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

