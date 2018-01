Jan 5 (Reuters) - Live Ventures Inc:

* LIVE VENTURES - ‍ON DEC 30, UNIT ENTERED STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH APPLIANCE RECYCLING CENTERS OF AMERICA AND APPLIANCESMART, INC

* LIVE VENTURES INC SAYS UNIT PURCHASED FROM APPLIANCE RECYCLING CENTERS OF AMERICA IN EXCHANGE FOR $6.5 MILLION- SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2CLU22c) Further company coverage: