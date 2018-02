Feb 15 (Reuters) - Acxiom Corp:

* LIVERAMP ACQUIRES PACIFIC DATA PARTNERS TO REVOLUTIONIZE B2B MARKETING WITH PEOPLE-BASED PRECISION

* LIVERAMP - FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* LIVERAMP - THE TRANSACTION HAS NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON ACXIOM‘S GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: