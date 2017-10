Sept 29 (Reuters) - LIWE ESPANOLA:

* H1 NET PROFIT 2.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 SALES 68.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 62.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA 5.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 7.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.5 EUROS PER SHARE ON OCTOBER 20 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)