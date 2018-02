BRIEF-LKQ Corp Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.41 From Continuing Operations

Feb 22 (Reuters) - LKQ Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 14.9 PERCENT TO $2.47 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES ‍2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 6.0%​

* SEES ‍2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.07 TO $2.16​

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.30 TO $2.40​

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $250 MILLION TO $280 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $650 MILLION TO $700 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42, REVENUE VIEW $2.37 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.23, REVENUE VIEW $10.37 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: